How Much is Befimmo SA's (EBR:BEFB) CEO Getting Paid?

Benoît De Blieck became the CEO of Befimmo SA (EBR:BEFB) in 1999. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Benoît De Blieck's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Befimmo SA has a market cap of €1.5b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €973k for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €265k. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from €899m to €2.9b, and the median CEO total compensation was €650k.

As you can see, Benoît De Blieck is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Befimmo SA is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Befimmo has changed over time.

Is Befimmo SA Growing?

Earnings per share at Befimmo SA are much the same as they were three years ago, albeit with a positive trend. Its revenue is down 2.5% over last year.

I would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but I'm happy with the modest EPS growth. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Befimmo SA Been A Good Investment?

Befimmo SA has generated a total shareholder return of 27% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Befimmo SA with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Over the last three years returns to investors have been uninspiring, and we would have liked to see stronger business growth. So it's certainly hard to argue that the CEO is modestly paid, although we don't see the remuneration as an issue. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Befimmo shares with their own money (free access).

Important note: Befimmo may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

