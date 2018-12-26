How Much Are Beyond International Limited (ASX:BYI) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Beyond International Limited (ASX:BYI), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Beyond International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Non-Executive Chairman Ian Ingram made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$2.9m worth of shares at a price of AU$1.08 each. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. Ian Ingram was the only individual insider to buy over the year. Notably Ian Ingram was also the biggest seller, having sold AU$2.9m worth of shares.

Ian Ingram bought 2.76m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$1.07. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Beyond International insiders own about AU$25m worth of shares (which is 44% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Beyond International Insiders?

Insider sales and purchases have netted out over the last three months, so it’s hard to draw any conclusion from recent trading. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Beyond International insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

