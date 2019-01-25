How Much is Binero Group AB (publ)’s (STO:BINERO) CEO Getting Paid?

Thomas Broberger has been the CEO of Binero Group AB (publ) (STO:BINERO) since 2015. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Thomas Broberger’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Binero Group AB (publ) has a market cap of kr142m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of kr1.5m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at kr1.2m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under kr1.8b, and the median CEO compensation was kr1.8m.

That means Thomas Broberger receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Binero Group, below.

Is Binero Group AB (publ) Growing?

On average over the last three years, Binero Group AB (publ) has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 140% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 26%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It’s great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly.

Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Binero Group AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 13% over three years, Binero Group AB (publ) shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn’t be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Thomas Broberger is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We would wish for better returns (whether dividends or capital gains) but we do admire the solid EPS growth on show here. So considering these factors, we think the CEO pay is probably quite reasonable. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Binero Group (free visualization of insider trades).

Of course, the past can be informative so you might be interested in considering this analytical visualization showing the company history of earnings and revenue.

