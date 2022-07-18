How Much Of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Do Insiders Own?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

biote is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$314m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are not on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about biote.

Check out our latest analysis for biote

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About biote?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of biote, for yourself, below.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Hedge funds don't have many shares in biote. Our data shows that Gary Donovitz is the largest shareholder with 33% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 5.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Haymaker Sponsor III LLC and Teresa Weber are the second and third largest shareholders. Teresa Weber, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

On looking further, we found that 55% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of biote

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in biote Corp.. It has a market capitalization of just US$314m, and insiders have US$140m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 44% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over biote. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 12%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that biote is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • China Is Pariah for Global Investors as Xi’s Policies Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- After drawing foreign capital into China’s markets for years, President Xi Jinping is now facing the risk of a nasty period of financial de-globalization. Investors point to one main reason why: Xi’s own policies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskPakistan’s Khan Demands Early Polls After By-Election WinChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansMoney m

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Warren Buffett Stock Right Now With $5,000

    Passive income is becoming increasingly desirable in the present economy. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation, in addition to global economic impacts linked to the war in Ukraine, have sent stocks into a downward spiral. Since the onset of 2022, the S&P 500 has shed 19% of its value, and the more speculative Nasdaq Composite has plunged 26%.

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss blue-chip dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. In May 2022, US inflation reached its 40-year high, with the consumer price index […]

  • Why the Fed won't raise interest rates by 100bps next week, according to Goldman Sachs

    The Fed may refrain from taking the more aggressive route to tackle inflation, hints economists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Indian rupee closes at record low as oil weighs

    The Indian rupee pared early gains to close at record low on Monday, as rising crude prices weighed on the currency, even as other Asian currencies drew some strength from a retreating dollar. It was the rupee's sixth straight session of record lows. India imports more than two-thirds of its oil requirement and high global crude prices have threatened to increase the country's trade and current account deficits.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Passive Income Stream This Summer

    Investing in equal parts of these three industry-leading businesses provides a dividend yield above 3%.

  • Google Parent Alphabet Starts Trading at Split-Adjusted Price

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Shares of Google parent Alphabet start trading at a new price today after the stock was divided at the close on Friday. Following the 20-for-1 split, Alphabet (ticker: GOOG) was little changed at $112.

  • Fox Business’ Liz Claman: Having a Balanced Portfolio Isn’t the Best Strategy Anymore

    Liz Claman is the anchor of "The Claman Countdown" on Fox Business Network, where she has interviewed some of the top names in investing and business, including Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren...

  • 3 High-Yield Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

    It wasn't long ago that infrastructure was a hot topic as the U.S. economy looked for ways to uplift itself out of the pandemic-induced recession. Scott Levine (Brookfield Infrastructure): While pinching the pursestrings can be one way to handle the rising prices we're all facing, it's hardly the only solution.

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator Suggests We Could Be Near a Bottom

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) delivered its worst first-half return in more than a half-century, while the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost nearly a third of its value. Whereas the Federal Reserve often comes to the rescue of tumbling equity markets, it now has no choice but to aggressively raise interest rates to tame inflation. If there were a way to know ahead of time when a stock market correction would occur, how long it would last, and how steep the decline would be, everyone would be retired and sipping on margaritas right about now.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Novavax (NVAX) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • The 'Merge Trade' Has Begun, Experts Say, as Ether Surges and stETH Discount Narrows

    "ETH has undergone a rapid change in narrative over the past week with speculators purely focused on the upcoming 'merge' as a catalyst for appreciation," one observer said.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • ‘I’m spending a fortune on home maintenance. I realize my second husband is essentially living in my house for free’: What is a fair way to split costs?

    ‘When I married my husband, he sold his house, which was valued at about $100,000 more than mine, but he had no equity in it.’

  • Capital Gains Tax 101: Basic Rules Investors and Others Need to Know

    Learn the ins and outs of the capital gains tax, which you may owe if you sell stocks, your home, cryptocurrency, a stamp collection, and much more.

  • Why I Think This Is the Best Real Estate Stock

    Real estate stocks are sometimes relegated to the "widow and orphans" section of investment accounts. At least they were, until the past few years when real estate stocks first soared, thanks to easy money fueling increased demand, only to then tumble en masse. Many real estate stocks are down 30% or more this year.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Penumbra Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Morgan Stanley, Goldman Say Stocks Have Yet to Find a Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in stock markets may prove to be short-lived as inflation pressures remain high and a recession seems increasingly likely, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married in Las Vegas Drive-Through ChapelChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer Loan

  • [Video] The Crazy Situation Of Cannabis In Texas: Empty Your Dispensary Every Day And Restock Every Morning

    Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews! Today's Guest: Jacobi Holland & Lulu Tsui, Founders - On The Revel Morris Denton, CEO - Texas Original Meet The Hosts: Javier Hasse https://www.twitter.com/JavierHasse Elliot Lane https://www.twitter.com/ElliotLane10 Watch the full show here: https://youtu.be/szqefjK_ubU CANNABIS INSIDER PLAYLIST: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=P