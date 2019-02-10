How Much Of Birla Corporation Limited (NSE:BIRLACORPN) Do Institutions Own?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in Birla Corporation Limited (NSE:BIRLACORPN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Birla is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹37b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BIRLACORPN.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Birla?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Birla already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 27% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Birla, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Birla is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Birla

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.