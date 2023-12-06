Much of Blue Ridge Parkway closed in Asheville, WNC due to wintery conditions

ASHEVILLE — A large portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed Dec. 6 due to winter weather, from the entrance of Mount Mitchell State Park at Milepost 355 to the entrance of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at Milepost 469. This includes the roadway through Asheville.

Since much of the parkway, which snakes along the spine of the Blue Ridge Mountains for 469 miles from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to the Smokie in Cherokee, spans high elevations, the road sees colder, wetter and windier conditions than surrounding communities. This often necessitates closures when temperatures dip.

Apart from the 114-mile stretch of the parkway, the Bass Lake parking area and the Price Park picnic area are also closed due to weather conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory Dec. 6 for higher elevations in Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood and Graham counties. High elevations in the Great Smokies could see up to 2 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 40 mph. The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Dec. 6.

The first snowfall of the season lightly dusts the Blue Ridge Parkway Oct. 16, 2023, north of Asheville.

“A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties,” the alert said. “Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.”

The parkway's first snowfall came Oct. 16, when 11 miles were closed north of Asheville due to icy road and tunnel conditions. The parkway reopened the next day.

Elevations in the Smokies range from about 875 feet to 6,643 feet and temperatures can vary 10-20 degrees from mountain base to top, according to the park’s website. Just because there are clear skies lower down does not mean higher elevations will have equally pleasant weather.

U.S. 441, also known as Newfound Gap Road, is closed to all traffic due to ice and snow between Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Cherokee, North Carolina. Seasonal road closures for the Smokies can be found on the National Park Services website.

“We had a report of 2 inches (of snow) this morning in Newfound Gap at the Tennessee/North Carolina border,” meteorologist Doug Outlaw with the National Weather Service told the Citizen Times Dec. 6.

Outlaw said Mount Mitchell had about an inch of snowfall, which blew off due to strong winds.

Mount Mitchell State Park is closed from Dec. 5 to Dec. 22, due to the parkway closure from N.C. 80 to Craggy Gardens for maintenance work. The museum, gift shop, campground, restaurant and concessions at the summit are all closed for the winter and will reopen in May 2024. The park office will be open in the meantime, after maintenance closure is lifted.

Weather outlook

Area temperatures are expected to dip tonight with dry conditions lasting until the weekend, when a cold front is expected to bring a “good dose” of rain the night of Dec. 9, according to Outlaw.

The high temperature in Asheville Dec. 6 is 42 degrees, with temperatures forecasted to get down to 25 degrees overnight, Doug said. The cold weather won’t last long though, as temperatures are expected to reach 54 degrees Dec. 7 and 60 degrees Dec. 8.

As the cold front breezes through the area Dec. 9, Hendersonville may see 2-2.5 inches of rain and Asheville may get 1.5-2 inches from Saturday night into Sunday, Outlaw said.

