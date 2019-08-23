How Much Of Bluewater Acquisition Corp (CVE:BAQ.P) Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Bluewater Acquisition Corp (CVE:BAQ.P) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Bluewater Acquisition is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$211k, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BAQ.P.

See our latest analysis for Bluewater Acquisition

TSXV:BAQ.P Ownership Summary, August 23rd 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bluewater Acquisition?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Bluewater Acquisition, for yourself, below.

TSXV:BAQ.P Income Statement, August 23rd 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Bluewater Acquisition. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Bluewater Acquisition

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.