How Much is Bonava AB (publ)'s (STO:BONAV B) CEO Getting Paid?

Joachim Hallengren is the CEO of Bonava AB (publ) (STO:BONAV B). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Joachim Hallengren's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Bonava AB (publ) is worth kr4.7b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as kr6.6m for the year to December 2019. That's actually a decrease on the year before. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at kr4.7m. We examined companies with market caps from kr2.0b to kr8.1b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was kr6.7m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. On a sector level, around 58% of total compensation represents salary and 42% is other remuneration. Bonava is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation

That means Joachim Hallengren receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Bonava, below.

Is Bonava AB (publ) Growing?

Over the last three years Bonava AB (publ) has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 8.9% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 10% over last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. While the revenue growth is good to see, it is outweighed by the fact that earnings per share are down, over three years. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Bonava AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 68%, Bonava AB (publ) would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Joachim Hallengren is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

The company isn't growing EPS, and shareholder returns have been disappointing. Suffice it to say, we don't think the CEO is underpaid! CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also identified 5 warning signs for Bonava (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

