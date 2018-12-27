How Much Are Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

See our latest analysis for Boom Logistics

Boom Logistics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren’t any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it’s still worth looking at the trading.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 668.44k shares worth AU$111k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Boom Logistics insiders. Their average price was about AU$0.17. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of AU$0.16 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:BOL Insider Trading December 27th 18 More

Boom Logistics is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders at Boom Logistics Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Boom Logistics insider buying shares in the last three months. Tony Spassopoulos purchased AU$63k worth of shares in that period. It’s great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Boom Logistics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Boom Logistics insiders own about AU$3.3m worth of shares (which is 4.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Boom Logistics Insiders?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don’t feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Boom Logistics stock. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



