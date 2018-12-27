How Much Are Boss Resources Limited (ASX:BOE) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Boss Resources Limited (ASX:BOE), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Boss Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Non-Executive Director Grant Burnaford Davey for AU$9.5m worth of shares, at about AU$0.07 per share. Although we don’t gain confidence from insider selling, we note that this large sale was at well above current price of AU$0.045. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Grant Burnaford Davey was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months. Notably Grant Burnaford Davey was also the biggest buyer, having purchased AU$44k worth of shares.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:BOE Insider Trading December 27th 18 More

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Boss Resources insiders own about AU$17m worth of shares (which is 23% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Boss Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Boss Resources shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Boss Resources insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Boss Resources.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



