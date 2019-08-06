How Much is Brampton Brick Limited's (TSE:BBL.A) CEO Getting Paid?

Jeffrey Kerbel is the CEO of Brampton Brick Limited (TSE:BBL.A). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for Brampton Brick

How Does Jeffrey Kerbel's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Brampton Brick Limited is worth CA$71m, and total annual CEO compensation is CA$3.0m. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CA$497k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under CA$264m, and the median CEO total compensation was CA$129k.

It would therefore appear that Brampton Brick Limited pays Jeffrey Kerbel more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Brampton Brick has changed from year to year.

TSX:BBL.A CEO Compensation, August 6th 2019 More

Is Brampton Brick Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Brampton Brick Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 24% per year (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -3.3% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Brampton Brick Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 22%, Brampton Brick Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Brampton Brick Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. While EPS is positive, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Brampton Brick shares (free trial).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.