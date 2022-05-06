How Much of Your Budget Should You Devote to Self-Care?

Jordan Rosenfeld
·4 min read
&#x000418;&#x000440;&#x000438;&#x00043d;&#x000430; &#x00041c;&#x000435;&#x000449;&#x000435;&#x000440;&#x00044f;&#x00043a;&#x00043e;&#x000432;&#x000430; / iStock.com
Ирина Мещерякова / iStock.com

Self-care is a commonly heard term that means different things to different people. It can range from simply taking care of your basic physical and mental health to spending big money on luxury items and spa days.

Check Out: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Save More: 10 Things You Always (and Never) Should Buy at the Dollar Store

However you define it, it’s helpful to get perspective on just how much of your budget you should allocate to this undeniably important area of life. Not enough, and you might not be taking the best care of yourself possible; too much, and you might stress yourself out by overspending or going into debt. Experts weigh in on how much of your budget you should devote to self-care.

What Is Self-Care?

The definition of self-care will change depending upon who you ask. Caio Bersot, editor with Rank-it.ca, a product review site, said, “I define self-care as part of the things I want, not the things I need.”

Bersot suggests that for some people it may be simply watching movies regularly or having multiple subscriptions. For others it may be going to a fancy restaurant.

“I see it as anything that fulfills you, makes you feel happy and rewarded by yourself,” Bersot said.

Nikki Kirimi, CPA, CMA and founder of Money World Basics, offers that “[s]elf-care is about taking an active role in your health, relationships, and overall well-being.” This might be a massage after a stressful week or an expensive dinner. But it also includes “routine things such as maintaining good hygiene and nutrition, getting regular physical exercise, and seeking medical care when needed.”

Only you can determine what self-care looks like for you, and how you’ll implement it. Your budget should play a role in how much you spend on it.

Poll: Does April’s Stock Market Dip Concern You?

How Much Should You Spend?

Kirimi favors a “value-based budgeting approach.” This means creating a spending plan that prioritizes those aspects of your life that are most important and will provide “maximum value or fulfillment,” she said.

That still might be a little vague when we’re talking dollars, however. Jake Hill, CEO of DebtHammer recommends aiming for between 5% and 10% of after-tax income. “If you have permission to spend some money, you’re less likely to over-indulge,” he said.

Robert Johnson, founder of Sawinery, allots a slightly more generous amount, between 10% and 20% of your income, but he casts a pretty wide net, including such things as gym memberships, book clubs, eating out, hobbies, face and body products and more in the self-care bucket. Each month you can vary up what aspects of self-care you spend money on, so long as you stick to the amount you’ve budgeted for it.

Brian Meiggs, founder of Smarts, a personal finance website, abides by the 50/30/20 rule. Fifty percent is for your essential needs, 30% for your wants and 20% for savings and investments. “The allocation can change depending on your financial situation and goals, but generally, your self-care budget should fall under the 5% to 10% range,” Meiggs said.

A Self-Care Budget Shouldn’t Threaten Other Essentials

While no one will argue that self-care is important, L.J. Jones, a financial planner and founder of Developing Financial, LLC, points out that it should not come at the cost of other important bills and financial planning. “As long as you have an emergency fund, contributed to your retirement accounts, and paid for your essentials like rent, groceries, utilities, and debt payments, the rest can go towards self-care.”

Self-Care Doesn’t Have To Cost Money

Remember, too, that there are plenty of free ways to take care of yourself, from walks in nature to meditation.

“Instead of looking outside, look inside your home,” said Francis Locknear, founder of TheCostGuys.com. “Avoid paying for a monthly gym membership; exercise at home instead. Steer clear from nail shops and beauty salons and do your own hair or manicure and pedicure,” Locknear said.

Additionally, Locknear recommends avoiding buying expensive name brands or luxury items. “Find the cheapest available option for you to still feel good without making your budget feel bad.”

Sometimes, self-care is a matter of taking care of the basics, Locknear said. “Check if you’ve taken care of yourself properly, such as eating on time, drinking plenty of water, or sleeping at least eight hours a night. Create a list of the most basic self care tasks, put it somewhere you can easily see every day, and remind yourself to follow the list religiously.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much of Your Budget Should You Devote to Self-Care?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Frugal People Are Sharing Their Best Money-Saving Hacks And Habits, And It's A Must-Read

    Memorizing the gas-saving tips and telling everyone I know.View Entire Post ›

  • 5 Ways I Waste Money at Costco

    Feel free to consider my trips to Costco a cautionary tale, a diary of all the things you don't want to do wrong. If I'm going to continue shopping at Costco, I have to get rid of these five money-wasting habits. The moment I walk into Costco I began acting as though I'm buying for 10 people, when in fact, it's just my husband and me.

  • My Husband and I Agreed on This One Rule When Getting a Mortgage

    Since most experts recommend keeping housing payments to 30% of income or less, and since we had other financial goals that we wanted to accomplish, we committed to keeping our loan payment and other costs (such as property taxes and insurance) to no more than 30% of our individual income rather than our combined income. This has paid off over time as we've been able to make career decisions based on what's best for the long term, rather than an immediate need for two paychecks.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Savings Account at Every Stage of Life

    The problem with sizing up how much savings a person should have at 20, 30 or 40 years old is that every 20-, 30- and 40-year-old is different, with different earning capacities, different...

  • Adulting 101: Why the emotional side of financial security can be 'freaking awkward'

    Like many young adults, Alexa Curtis had no formal education on personal finance, and racked up $30,000 in credit card debt as she launched her company. She talks with a financial expert about diving into the emotional side of her money problems.

  • 8 Financial Habits That Will Help You Build Wealth

    When we think about wealth, we often think of individuals who have high incomes, successful businesses and smart investment returns. What we don't often consider, however, are the everyday financial...

  • 4 Experts Share Their Secrets to Recession-Proofing Your Finances

    Is the United States heading toward a recession? Amid a high inflation period, many Americans are concerned about the risk and what this might mean for their personal finances. Fortunately, there are...

  • Investing $1,000 a Month Could Make You a Millionaire When You Retire

    While young people might have a variety of financial goals, such as buying a car or saving for a house, experts agree that thinking about retirement early should also be a priority. And the earlier...

  • 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

    You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Beware: 15 Worst States To Live on Just...

  • 7 Financial Habits That Improve Your Health

    The way you handle your finances can affect your mental and physical health. According to Bank of America's 11th Annual Workplace Benefits Report, 93% of Gen Z and Millennials and 94% of Gen Xers...

  • A Week In Pennsylvania On A $233,188 Joint Income

    Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.Today: a project manager who has a joint income of $233,188 a year and spends some of her money this week on a Phillies onesie. Occupation: Project ManagerIndustry: TechAge: 30Location: PennsylvaniaMy Salary: $145,188 ($130,800 base + 11% bonus) My Husband’s Salary: $88,000Net Worth: $

  • Nashville real estate boom forces food pantry to shutter

    A food pantry, located in an area of Nashville where developers keep scooping up properties, was forced to close.

  • It’s never too early to begin teaching children about investing and values related to money

    At a time when many Americans are saddled with debt and struggling to pay bills, financial literacy in the U.S. continues to decline. A lack of financial education for young people often leads to difficulties making sound financial decisions as adults. Children and teenagers who receive financial education in school grow up to practice healthy spending and saving habits which can lead to higher credit scores.

  • 10 Reasons You’re Still Living Paycheck to Paycheck

    Even if you're earning a good salary, you might still be living paycheck to paycheck. And you're not alone. Save More: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on AutopayBudgeting 101: 6 Bad Habits That Hike Up...

  • How To Adjust Your Budget for a Possible Recession

    Part of recession-proofing your finances involves adjusting your budget. Budgets, in times of economic certainty and uncertainty alike, are an essential cornerstone of effective money management. You...

  • Is it time to rethink the traditional model for buying a home?

    Owning a home has become increasingly difficult in recent years, and rents are also high. So co-living might just be the solution to the housing crisis

  • 25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying

    Does it seem like your hard-earned paycheck isn't stretching as far as it should be? Fortunately, there are a few changes you can make in how you earn and spend your money that can help you save more...

  • Survival Tips If You’re Living Paycheck to Paycheck

    Nearly one-half of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, according to a survey by the National Endowment for Financial Education, with credit card debt and employment struggles among the top reasons...

  • How To Set a Realistic Budget You Can Live With

    Creating a budget can help you gain control of your finances and spending. There are many ways you can prepare a budget that suits your needs. Read for more.

  • 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

    From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...