How Much Of BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (HKG:285) Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (HKG:285), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

BYD Electronic (International) is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of HK$32b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 285.

SEHK:285 Ownership Summary, November 7th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BYD Electronic (International)?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 7.2% of BYD Electronic (International). This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of BYD Electronic (International), (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:285 Income Statement, November 7th 2019 More

BYD Electronic (International) is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of BYD Electronic (International)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.