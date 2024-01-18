How much do Californians spend on groceries every week? It’s more than almost any other state

The average household in California spends roughly $1,200 a month on groceries — or nearly $300 a week, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to the most recent data released from the Household Pulse Survey, American households spend an average of $270 on groceries a week.

Broken down by household size:

One person - $156.02

Two people - $220.82

Three people - $273.01

Four people - $315.22

Households with children spend around 41% more than households without children. The data shows households with seven or more people spent an average of more than $400 a week on groceries across the U.S.

And California spends even more — more than any other state except Alaska and Hawaii.

Here’s how much the average Californian spends on groceries, how often and which cities spend the most:

How much do Californians spend on groceries?

The average household in California spends approximately $297 a week on grocery shopping, according to the data released in November.

That is almost $30 more than the reported national average.

Here’s how much California spends based on household size:

One person - $176.81

Two people - $222.67

Three people - $294.34

Four people - $325.11

Households with seven or more people reported spending an average of $413.86 a week on groceries.

How did the other states rank?

Here’s the top 10 states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii, with the highest average weekly cost of groceries:

California - $297.72 Nevada - $294.76 Mississippi - $290.64 Washington - $287.67 Florida - $287.27 New Mexico - $286.39 Texas - $286.19 Louisiana - $282.95 Colorado - $279.98 Oklahoma - $279.16

Wisconsin reported spending the least amount on groceries a week nationwide. The state reported spending an average of $221.46 a week on groceries, which is almost $50 below the national average.

Which California metro spends the most on groceries?

The California metro area that reported spending the most amount of money on groceries compared to other U.S. cities was Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario in Southern California. The area reported spending about $301 a week. The San Francisco area spent the second most amount on groceries with approximately $298 a week.

Though California was the No. 1 state overall for spending the most on groceries, the city that reported spending the most was Miami, Florida. Data shows that the city spends an average of $327.89 a week on groceries, which is more than $50 above the national average.

