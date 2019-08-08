How Much Are Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Callon Petroleum

The VP, Chief Accounting Officer & Corporate Controller, Mitzi Conn, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$176k worth of shares at a price of US$11.76 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$4.79. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Mitzi Conn was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CPE Recent Insider Trading, August 8th 2019 More

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.8% of Callon Petroleum shares, worth about US$8.4m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Callon Petroleum Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Callon Petroleum insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Callon Petroleum insiders. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Callon Petroleum, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

