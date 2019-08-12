How Much Of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Carolina Financial is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$771m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CARO.

Check out our latest analysis for Carolina Financial

NasdaqCM:CARO Ownership Summary, August 12th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Carolina Financial?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 58% of Carolina Financial. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Carolina Financial's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:CARO Income Statement, August 12th 2019 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Carolina Financial. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Carolina Financial

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.