How much cash would you actually get if you win the $1 billion Powerball lotteries

You just won Monday's $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

But all of a sudden, that money is a lot smaller than $1 billion, thanks to those pesky federal and state taxes.

How much is a billion dollar Powerball jackpot?

Not actually a billion dollars, which is unfortunate for jackpot winners' billionaire ambitions. Under Ohio law, lottery winnings over $600 are taxed as income.

If you take the smaller one-time Powerball cash payout with a 24% federal tax and a 4% state tax in Ohio, you could only take home around $360 million, according to a Ohio Lottery tax calculator.

If you take the 30-year annuity payment, you could expect a net annual payment of $23 million after taxes are removed.

Should I take my Powerball payment as a lump sum or an annuity?

The lump sum affords more control over winnings and investments, but higher taxes overall. The annuity payment option means less initial control but lower taxes because it allows people to take advantage of yearly tax deductions. This decision is why some winners seek out a financial advisor after hitting the jackpot.

Does Ohio sell a lot of lottery and Powerball tickets?

Overall, the Ohio Lottery had $4.3 billion in sales in 2022.

Combined Powerball and Power Play sales for 2022 were $151.2 million or 3.5% of total traditional Ohio Lottery sales, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission.

