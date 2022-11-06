Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, 58, is an American attorney who serves as the senior U.S. senator for Nevada. She is currently involved in a race to keep her seat from Adam Lexalt, the Republican senatorial candidate for the upcoming midterm elections. The polls show a virtual tie at this point in time.

See: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Find: How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?

Prior to winning the seat previously held by senatorial stalwart Harry Reid, who held the post for 30 years, Cortez Mastro served as attorney general of Nevada for two terms beginning in 2006. In 2014, she earned a salary of $215,000 after landing the job of vice chancellor for the Nevada System of Higher Education, which was a huge leap from the $140,688 salary she held as state AG. She is now earning at least $174,000 while serving in the Senate.

As of 2018, she holds an estimated net worth of about $4.6 million, per OpenSecrets.

Early Life, Personal Life and Education

Catherine Marie Cortez was born to Joanna and Manny Cortez in Las Vegas on March 29, 1964. Her paternal grandfather immigrated to Nevada from Chihuahua, Mexico, and her mother is of Italian descent. In 1986, she earned her finance degree from University of Nevada, Reno — and she earned her law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law four years later.

Cortez Masto began her legal career as a civil attorney in her hometown. She also spent two years working in Washington, D.C., as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Zelle Facebook Marketplace Scam: How To Recognize and Avoid This Scam

More: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

She is married to Paul Masto and they live in Las Vegas.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Is Catherine Cortez Masto Worth?