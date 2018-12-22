How Much is Centamin plc’s (LON:CEY) CEO Getting Paid?

In 2015 Andrew Pardey was appointed CEO of Centamin plc (LON:CEY). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Andrew Pardey’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Centamin plc has a market cap of UK£1.3b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$3.1m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$638k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, and the median CEO compensation was US$2.0m.

Thus we can conclude that Andrew Pardey receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Centamin plc. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Centamin, below.

Is Centamin plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Centamin plc has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 9.5% each year. In the last year, its revenue is down -4.9%.

I would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but I’m happy with the EPS growth. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it’s hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching.

Has Centamin plc Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 97%, over three years, would leave most Centamin plc shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Centamin plc with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Over the last three years returns to investors have been great, though we might have liked stronger business growth. Considering this fine result for investors, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Centamin shares with their own money (free access).

