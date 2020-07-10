How Much Of New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ) Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in New Century Resources Limited (ASX:NCZ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of AU$186m, New Century Resources is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about New Century Resources.

ASX:NCZ Ownership Breakdown July 10th 2020

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About New Century Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that New Century Resources does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see New Century Resources's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:NCZ Earnings and Revenue Growth July 10th 2020

New Century Resources is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is IGO Limited with 18% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 12% and 4.5% of the stock. In addition, we found that Patrick Walta, the CEO has 3.4% of the shares allocated to his name

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.