How Much Are Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (NSE:CHAMBLFERT) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (NSE:CHAMBLFERT).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Non-Executive Director Chandra Nopany for ₹44m worth of shares, at about ₹152 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of ₹164. While their view may have changed since they sold, this isn’t a particularly bullish sign. When an insider sells below the current price, it does tend to make us wonder about the current valuation. We note that the biggest single sale was only 1.9% of Chandra Nopany’s holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 982.50k shares worth ₹155m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals than they bought, over the last year. The sellers received a price of around ₹158, on average. We don’t gain much confidence from insider selling near the recent share price. While some insiders have decided to take some money off the table, we wouldn’t put too much weight on this fact. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals insiders own 6.3% of the company, worth about ₹4.0b. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Insider Transactions Indicate?