How Much is China Automotive Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CAAS) CEO Getting Paid?

Qizhou Wu became the CEO of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) in 2007. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Qizhou Wu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a market cap of US$88m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$164k for the year to December 2018. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth US$164k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below US$200m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be US$521k.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Qizhou Wu takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at China Automotive Systems has changed over time.

Is China Automotive Systems, Inc. Growing?

China Automotive Systems, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 63% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 15% over last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has China Automotive Systems, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 36% over three years, some China Automotive Systems, Inc. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

The compensation paid to Qizhou Wu is lower than is usual at similar sized companies, but the eps growth is lacking, just like the returns (over three years). We would not call the pay too generous, but nor would we claim the CEO is underpaid, given lacklustre business performance. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling China Automotive Systems (free visualization of insider trades).

