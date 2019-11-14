How Much Of China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (HKG:3818) Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (HKG:3818) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of HK$5.2b, China Dongxiang (Group) is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 3818.

SEHK:3818 Ownership Summary, November 14th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Dongxiang (Group)?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 15% of China Dongxiang (Group). This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at China Dongxiang (Group)'s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:3818 Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in China Dongxiang (Group). While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of China Dongxiang (Group)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.