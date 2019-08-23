How Much Of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (HKG:512) Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (HKG:512) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings has a market capitalization of HK$15b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 512.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Since institutions own under 5% of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.