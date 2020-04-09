How Much Are Chip Eng Seng Corporation Ltd (SGX:C29) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Chip Eng Seng Corporation Ltd (SGX:C29), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chip Eng Seng

Non-Executive Chairman Celine Tang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$73m worth of shares at a price of S$0.63 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of S$0.52. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Chip Eng Seng insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SGX:C29 Recent Insider Trading April 9th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Chip Eng Seng insiders own 45% of the company, worth about S$178m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Chip Eng Seng Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Chip Eng Seng insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Chip Eng Seng insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Chip Eng Seng. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Chip Eng Seng you should be aware of, and 2 of these are potentially serious.