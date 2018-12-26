How Much Are CL Educate Limited (NSE:CLEDUCATE) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in CL Educate Limited (NSE:CLEDUCATE).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

CL Educate Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

In the last twelve months insiders paid ₹2.7m for 20.11k shares purchased. Overall, CL Educate insiders were net buyers last year. Their average price was about ₹134. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of ₹120 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Have CL Educate Insiders Traded Recently?

We’ve only seen a tiny insider purchase valued at ₹261k, in the last three months. Overall, we don’t think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. CL Educate insiders own 39% of the company, currently worth about ₹676m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CL Educate Tell Us?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest CL Educate insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

