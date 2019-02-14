How Much Are Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Mario Gabelli made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$79k worth of shares at a price of US$4.55 each. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price. Mario Gabelli was the only individual insider to buy over the year. Notably Mario Gabelli was also the biggest seller, having sold US$22k worth of shares.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.5% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings shares, worth about US$9.3m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We’d like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don’t see anything to make us think Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings insiders are doubting the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

