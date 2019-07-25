How Much Of Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co Limited (NSE:CEBBCO) Do Insiders Own?

A look at the shareholders of Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co Limited (NSE:CEBBCO) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

With a market capitalization of ₹1.5b, Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CEBBCO.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Less than 5% of Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.