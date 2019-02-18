How Much Are Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Limited (HKG:286) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Limited (HKG:286).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Common Splendor International Health Industry Group

Wenli Zhang made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$3.3m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.67 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of HK$0.58. While their view may have changed since the sale, this is not a particularly positive fact. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment. Wenli Zhang was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:286 Insider Trading February 18th 19 More

Insider Ownership of Common Splendor International Health Industry Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It’s great to see that Common Splendor International Health Industry Group insiders own 41% of the company, worth about HK$713m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Insiders?

An insider sold Common Splendor International Health Industry Group shares recently, but they didn’t buy any. And even if we look to the last year, we didn’t see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

