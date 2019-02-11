How Much Of CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea (FRA:COP) Do Insiders Own?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!
A look at the shareholders of CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea (FRA:COP) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’
CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea has a market capitalization of €2.4b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about COP.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 29% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.
We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.
Insider Ownership Of CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
It seems that insiders own more than half the CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means insiders have a very meaningful €1.3b stake in this €2.4b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been selling any of their shares.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 16% stake in COP. While this group can’t necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.