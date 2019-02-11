How Much Of CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea (FRA:COP) Do Insiders Own?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

A look at the shareholders of CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea (FRA:COP) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea has a market capitalization of €2.4b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about COP.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 29% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea