How much construction is done on WFISD's new high schools to open in August?

Wichita Falls ISD's new high school campuses have been rising up out of the red dirt of North Texas to take definite shape as construction moves forward to meet the Aug. 15 opening date for the schools.

Dr. Donny Lee, WFISD superintendent, provided rough estimates of how far along construction is overall on Wichita Falls Memorial High School in the southwest of the city and Wichita Falls Legacy High School in the southeast.

Memorial's facilities are approximately 75 percent complete, and Legacy's are about 65 percent finished, Lee said via email Wednesday.

Wichita Falls Legacy High School is taking shape ahead of the Aug. 15 opening date for Wichita Falls ISD's new high schools.

WFISD trustees heard a construction update on the schools, opening for the 2024-2025 academic year, during a noon meeting Tuesday at the Education Center downtown.

"When you drive by, you can see where you're making fast and furious progress," WFISD School Board President Katherine McGregor said just before the update from a local architect began.

At Memorial, much progress has been made on everything from library stacks to the bistro area, which has been finished out, David Potter, the contract-phase administration architect, told trustees.

The area outside the building has been cleaned up, and workers have done lots of landscaping work around it, Potter, president of DP4 Consult, said during the meeting.

Construction on the Legacy campus started out a couple of months behind because workers had to move a lot of dirt on that site before they could begin drilling piers, Potter, whose company is a consultant to school design firm Huckabee, said.

Legacy and Memorial are not expected or needed to be completed at the same time, he said.

This is an aerial shot of Wichita Falls Memorial High School as the construction continues on the new Wichita Falls ISD campus to open in August.

There will be breathing room for WFISD to get things done, and the city will have to conduct inspections and occupancy permits must be granted, Potter said. City workers would not be able to handle both campuses at the same time.

"Everything is staggered right now and on schedule," Potter said.

The library stacks are also in place at Legacy, he said. Inside a typical classroom at Legacy, floors are clean and lighting and air conditioning are working.

Much of the ceiling and lighting is in place in the common area, Potter said. Good progress is also taking place in other areas.

