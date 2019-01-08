How Much Can You Contribute to a Roth IRA for 2018?

The Roth IRA contribution limit is $5,500 for 2018, rising to $6,000 for 2019. Savers 50 and over can make an extra $1,000 catch-up contribution. Income limits apply.

The maximum amount retirement savers can contribute to a Roth IRA for 2018 is unchanged from 2017. However, the income limits to qualify for the maximum contribution to a Roth IRA are higher for 2018 than they were for 2017. And even though it's already 2019, there's still time to make a prior-year contribution to your Roth IRA for 2018.

2018 Roth IRA Contribution Limits and Income Limits

The maximum amount workers can contribute to a Roth IRA for 2018 is $5,500 if they're younger than age 50. Workers age 50 and older can add an extra $1,000 per year in "catch-up" contributions. The $6,500 maximum contribution amount is the same as 2017. In 2019, the Roth IRA contribution limit increases to $6,000, with the catch-up contribution remaining at $1,000.

The actual amount that you are allowed to contribute to a Roth IRA is based on your income. To be eligible to contribute the maximum for 2018, your modified adjusted gross income must be less than $120,000 if single or $189,000 if married and filing jointly. Contributions begin to be phased out above those amounts, and you can't put any money into a Roth IRA once your income reaches $135,000 if single or $199,000 if married and filing jointly.

Roth IRA income limits are higher for 2018 than they were for 2017, when your modified adjusted gross income had to be less than $118,000 if single or less than $186,000 if married and filing jointly to qualify for the maximum contribution. If your 2017 income was above those limits, you could still qualify for a partial contribution if you were single and your MAGI was greater than or equal to $118,000 but less than $133,000, or if you were filing jointly and your MAGI was greater than or equal to $186,000 but less than $196,000. You couldn't contribute to a Roth IRA for 2017 once income hit $133,000 for singles or $196,000 for joint filers.

Roth IRAs vs. Traditional IRAs

Unlike contributions to a traditional IRA, which may be tax-deductible, a Roth IRA has no up-front tax break. Money goes into the Roth after it has already been taxed. But when you start pulling money out in retirement, your contributions and all the earnings will be tax-free.

You can open a Roth IRA through a bank, brokerage, mutual fund or insurance company, and you can invest your retirement money in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and other approved investments. You have until the federal tax filing deadline to make your Roth IRA contribution for the prior year. For most taxpayers, the deadline for filing 2018 tax returns is April 15, 2019.

Roth IRAs can help you build a sizable nest egg if you start saving early enough. For example, a 25-year-old who contributes $5,500 a year to a Roth IRA and has an annual return of 6% will accrue a nest egg of $902,262 by age 65. If that 25-year-old is in the 22% tax bracket and invested $5,500 a year in a taxable account earning a 6% annual return, the balance after 40 years would amount to about $643,500.

The difference is the brake that having to pay the IRS on each year's earnings puts on compounded growth. If you can't afford to save the entire $5,500 without the help of a tax deduction--which, if you contribute to a traditional IRA and write off $5,500 in the 22% bracket brings the out-of-pocket cost to $4,290--you might be better off with a traditional IRA.

Roths are also more flexible than traditional, deductible IRAs. You can withdraw contributions to a Roth account anytime, tax- and penalty-free. If you want to withdraw earnings tax-free, though, you must be at least age 59½, and you must have owned the Roth for at least five years. The clock on the five-year holding period starts ticking on January 1 of the year you open the account.

Also, Roths--unlike traditional IRAs--are not subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs) after age 70½. And you can add funds to it at any age, provided you have earned income from, say, a job or self-employment. Traditional IRAs close the door to new contributions once you turn 70½, even if you're working.

Is a Roth IRA Right for You?

Ed Slott, who is a CPA and an IRA expert in Rockville Centre, N.Y., recommends Roth IRAs for savers of all ages. But, he adds, "the younger you are when you start investing in one, the more advantageous it'll be because that creates more time for your contributions to compound tax-free."