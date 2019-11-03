How Much Of Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.
Corporate Travel Management isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of AU$1.9b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CTD.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Corporate Travel Management?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
As you can see, institutional investors own 40% of Corporate Travel Management. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Corporate Travel Management, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Corporate Travel Management. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of Corporate Travel Management
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Corporate Travel Management Limited. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful AU$450m stake in this AU$1.9b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 35% stake in CTD. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
