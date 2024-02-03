How much will it cost to get to Las Vegas from Sacramento for Super Bowl festivities?

If you are itching to leave Sacramento to be where the action is Super Bowl weekend, however last-minute it feels, it’s doable.

Just know, it’s going to cost you both time and money. A lot of money.

The Super Bowl LVIII kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11. The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will play at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, the home of the Raiders.

The Sacramento Bee compiled the cheapest routes from Sacramento to Las Vegas for Super Bowl festivities. Here’s what we found as of Friday morning:

Sacramento to Las Vegas plane tickets

Prices will be higher than normal, but you probably already knew that.

The cheapest time to book flights, according to online flight booking service Google Flights, is typically between one and three months before the departure date. The Super Bowl LVIII is nine days away.

Prices during this time are generally around $65 cheaper, with the least expensive tickets between $55 and $155.

Flight prices have been on a steep upward trend since the Chiefs and the 49ers won their respective championships on Jan. 28.

Back then, traveling during Super Bowl weekend cost fliers $41 round trip. As of Friday morning, tickets start at $186.

The trick is getting back home.

According to Google Flights, there are no affordable flight deals (a round trip on Delta returning Monday could cost you more than $1,000) for people looking to return to Sacramento after the Super Bowl until Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Sacramento to Las Vegas by train

Traveling from Sacramento to Las Vegas by train is doable — and cheaper compared to a plane — but what you don’t spend in dollars will be spent in time.

It will take about 12 hours to travel from Sacramento to Las Vegas on Amtrack. Passengers will board two buses and one train to get there. Those who travel between Saturday, Feb. 10, and Monday, Feb. 12, will pay $228 round trip per person.

Travelers will first take an hour-long bus ride from Sacramento to Stockton. Then, transfer to a train for a roughly four-and-half-hour trip to Bakersfield before boarding a final bus for a five-hour drive to Las Vegas.

Sacramento to Las Vegas by bus

As of Friday morning, bussing from Sacramento to Las Vegas is cheaper than traveling by train or plane.

It costs about $161 round trip for one person to travel to the resort city using bus transportation service Greyhound. Prices increase to sit in a certain seat or carry more luggage.

The bad news: The trip is more than 16 hours one way.

Niether Mega Bus nor Peter Pan operate in Sacramento, according to their respective websites.

Sacramento to Las Vegas by car

Sacramento drivers who want to road trip to Las Vegas will likely have to pay more than $4.52 per gallon to fill up their gas tanks, according to the American Automobile Association.

The Bee compiled a “gas tank” road trip from Sacramento to Las Vegas. To build our model, we used the most commonly owned vehicle in California: the Toyota Camry.

A 2016 Toyota Camry is equipped with a 17-gallon tank and its driving range on a combination of city and highway roads is 476 miles, according to Kelley Blue Book. That means its one-way road trip range is roughly 238 miles.

According to Google Maps, the more than eight-hour drive from downtown Sacramento to Las Vegas is 572 miles one way.

FuelEconomy.gov, run by the U.S. Department of Energy, calculates the cost of gas roundtrip from Sacramento to Las Vegas at a little more than $100 for a Camry.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.