How Much It Would Cost To Shop Your Thanksgiving Meal at Walmart

As Thanksgiving approaches and we all begin to look forward to the fall-themed traditions of family, food and football, there is an unsettling trend dampening our otherwise festive mood. Food prices nationwide are soaring.

The price of turkeys has reportedly increased over 73% compared to last year. The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed. Potato prices are on the rise. Between unyielding inflation, an avian flu outbreak, labor shortages and geopolitical events, it is likely going to cost more to feed your family and friends this Thanksgiving.

For anyone on a budget, the thought of having to scrimp on all the fixings can be devastating. Luckily, retailers are paying attention to the struggles that families across the country are facing. Big-box stores like Walmart are rolling back prices on all of your fall favorites to ensure that your feast is plentiful without breaking the bank.

Walmart Prices for Your Thanksgiving Dinner

While the cost of food has undoubtedly increased over the past two years, there are ways to save this Thanksgiving. Walmart offers affordable options on all of your favorites including 10- to 16-pound premium, all-natural, frozen young turkeys for under $20!

Here is what your Turkey day essentials will cost you if you buy your Thanksgiving dinner at Walmart:

Turkey : $1.18 per pound (on average $17-$21 for a 10- to 16-pound turkey which will serve five to eight people)

Cranberries : $1.50 for a 12-ounce bag (fresh) or $1.76 for a 14-ounce can

Pumpkin pie : $4.28 (on sale)-$4.98 (regular price) for an 8-inch pie

Stuffing : $1.98 (on sale)-$2.28 (regular price) for a 6-ounce box

Potatoes : $2.88 (on sale)-$3.47 (regular price) for a 5-pound bag of Russet potatoes

Greenbeans : $1.42 for a 14.5-ounce can or $2.78 for a 12-ounce bag (fresh)

Butter : $5.78 for four sticks

Yams : $1.44 for a 15-ounce can

Corn : $1.42 for a 15.25-ounce can Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn

Rolls : $3.24 for 12 dinner rolls

Gravy: $2.18 for an 18-ounce jar

The total cost for your Walmart Thanksgiving dinner feast feeding five to eight people comes to $42-$50. We calculated the price using mostly name-brand products, so you could potentially save even more by choosing store-brand goods.

Prices are accurate as of Nov. 4, 2022, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Would Cost To Shop Your Thanksgiving Meal at Walmart