Here’s How Much It Costs To Baby-Proof a Home

Being a parent is the hardest — yet most rewarding — job in the world. You’re responsible for keeping your little ones safe, which becomes increasingly challenging when they start to crawl.

Kids are discovering the world around them for the first time, so as soon as they’re mobile, they’ll start exploring everything in your home. This means you need to baby-proof everything that could be a safety hazard — and your house is filled with them.

The national average cost to baby-proof a home is $411, with expenses typically ranging from $189-$635, according to HomeAdvisor. This includes prices for supplies that cover everything from sharp corners to electrical outlets.

It’s likely every room in your home will need attention, but Brandon Walsh, CEO of parenting blog DadsAgree.com, said the kitchen can be especially hazardous.

“Most babies are very troublesome in the kitchen and parents find it best to use safety latches and locks,” he said. “It is important to also limit how much time your child spends in the kitchen, due to the dangerous possibilities of burning or inhaling something like detergents.”

A relatively inexpensive way to protect your little ones, Walsh said safety latches range in price from $15-$21.

“They are great for making the lower cabinets inaccessible and preventing them from finding something they can swallow,” he said. “The catch and hook style is a popular latch nowadays, due to its endurance.”

Safety gates, another baby-proofing essential, are used to keep little ones out of areas where they could be injured, such as stairways. These start at around $16.99 each at Target.

You’ll also need electrical outlet covers to keep curious little fingers out of sockets. A 32-pack can be purchased for $8.95 on Amazon.

Sharp edges on places like countertops and furniture can also cause injury, so you’ll need corner guards to soften these spaces. You can get a four-pack on Amazon for $7.95.

The last thing you want is to accidentally scald your child when bathing them or washing their hands. It’s best to set your water heater to 120 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Seattle Children’s Hospital website. However, if you’re unable to do this, you can purchase an anti-scald device for $53.99 on Amazon.

Toddlers live to explore, but some rooms in your home might be off-limits to them. Keep them from opening doors with doorknob covers, priced at $3.99 at Target.

While seriously cringeworthy, toddlers are also notoriously fascinated with playing in the toilet. Avoid this by purchasing a toilet lock at Target for $6.99.

As you can see, there’s no shortage of things to baby-proof in your home. You can opt to handle this task on your own or hire a professional.

If you choose the latter, expect to pay approximately $50 to $100 for a consultation, according to CostOwl.com. In this scenario, a professional will offer baby-proofing recommendations for your home, but you’ll still need to purchase and install all equipment.

You can also opt for a complete baby-proofing package, which will cost around $300-$600 for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment. However, if you have a two-story home, you might pay closer to $600-$1,500 for this service.

The safety of your little one is something you can’t put a price on, so baby-proofing is a must. Whether you opt to take care of this on your own or hire a professional, you’ll feel a huge sense of relief when this project is done and you know your home is safe for a growing child.

