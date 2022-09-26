How Much It Costs To Live in the Bentley Residences, Porsche Design Tower & More Luxury Car-Branded Residences

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images

If you’re lucky enough to own a luxury car, you probably love everything about it: the plush seats made from the finest leather, the smart technology, the efficiency, the elegant finishing touches and so much more. Wouldn’t it be nice to enjoy those same comforts and style outside of your car?

Think no more. Car-branded luxury residences have arrived.

Some of the world’s finest automobile companies and forward-thinking developers have teamed up to create high-rise luxury condos, elegant villas and even top-of-the-line rental properties to bring these features of the car inside the house. They’ve spared no expense to create buildings that reflect the style and sophistication of the brand, filling them with top-flight amenities.

Most of us can’t afford these million-dollar properties, but it sure is fun to dream. Here’s a look at some of the high-end residences.

Porsche Design Tower Miami

Porsche Design and Dezer Development created the first Porsche Design residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. Each of the 132 residential units is equipped with an in-unit garage to park your luxury car, powered by the Dezervator, an elevator designed for the building that takes you and your car right to your unit. And the beautiful garage is encased in glass, meaning your can display your Porsche like the work of art it is. And when it needs maintenance, the car concierge can see to that for you.

The waterfront building sits along sandy beaches and has views of the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway. Units have a balcony ranging from 800 to 1,600 square feet, where you’ll enjoy your private swimming pool and a summer kitchen. Inside the condo, you’ll find elegant finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy the view. The building contains a private restaurant, a lounge bar overlooking the ocean, a spa and fitness center, virtual golf and a race-car simulator.

How much for this luxury? A three-bedroom, 4 ½-bathroom, 3,171-square-foot unit on the 28th floor currently is listed to rent on Realtor.com at $29,500 per month. Another unit with the same square footage but an extra bedroom is listed for sale at $6 million.

Aston Martin Residences

James Bond’s signature car was an Aston Martin, and we can see 007 living in the Aston Martin Residences. The newest entry into the downtown Miami skyline, the luxury condominium building at 300 Biscayne Bay Boulevard Way offers panoramic views of the bay and the Miami River. Amenities abound at the 391-unit, 66-story building and include a curated art gallery, business center and conference room, hangout areas for kids and teens, spa, boxing room, beauty salon and barber shop, virtual golf and movie theaters. Lounge at the infinity pool and enjoy the sky bar and lounge before taking off in your yacht, which can pull up to the adjacent marina.

The condos, which range from a 698-square-foot studio to a triple penthouse, offer luxury finishes, including European cabinetry and marble flooring.

Prices start at $1.8 million, but the most well-heeled might be interested in the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom condo with more than 27,000 square feet. It includes its own rooftop terrace and a lap pool overlooking the city. The buyer of this residence will take ownership of an Aston Martin Vulcan Hypercar, just one of 24 built, that’s worth $2.3 million. List price? A hefty $59 million, according to Realtor.com.

Oh, and that doesn’t include the monthly HOA dues.

Bentley Residences

Dezer Development is also behind the Bentley Residences, which will join the Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach when completed. The 63-story development will include 216 oceanfront condominiums, all in a 749-foot glass tower that Bentley Motors helped to design. Each residence has a private three- or four-car garage accessible via the Dezervator elevator to take you and your car right to your condo. You’ll also enjoy your own private heated swimming pool, and smart features and luxury finishes inside your condo, including custom levers on door handles and bathroom faucets that feature Bentley’s iconic diamond design.

Other building amenities include a three-story lobby with ocean views, a lobby bar and restaurant, a movie theater, a cigar bar, golf and racing simulators, an outdoor yoga studio, a pet spa and an oceanfront beauty salon.

Starting prices on three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath condos (2,839 square feet and up) range from $5.1 million to $7.4 million.

Dubai Hills Vista

In the master-planned community of Dubai Hills Estate is Dubai Hills Vista, where the promotional materials promise you’ll “Live the dream in Automobili Lamborghini inspired villas.” The gated community, under construction, consist of 40, six-bedroom detached and multi-tiered villas.

The developers promise that in “pure Dubai style, the architecture is ambitious, elegant, and futuristic – and complemented with sophisticated interiors inspired by the design of Lamborghini super sports cars.” They include a three-car parking bay to keep your Lamborghinis out of the desert heat.

It seems a lot of people want to live in a Lamborghini copycat. Construction is projected to end in 2026, but the properties have already sold out. Buyers have the option of adding exclusive Lamborghini furniture pieces to the interior décor. The selling price is unclear, but according to a real estate listing website in the United Arab Emirates, very similar properties by the same developer in the Majestic Vistas Village of Dubai Hills Estate start at around $8.6 million. There undoubtedly is a premium to pay for the Lamborghini touch.

Mercedes-Benz Residence

If you want to experience a car-branded luxury residence but aren’t a millionaire, you can live like one for a month. Apartments at the Mercedes-Benz Residence in the Kensington Section of London are designed for business and leisure travelers. The two-bedroom “luxury serviced apartments” feature smart technology, a dining-area chandelier crafted with Swarovski crystals, and surround sound. The building has glass atriums and a large private garden, and London’s historic buildings stand just steps away from the property.

And while you’re there, you can arrange for a Mercedes-Benz to take you around the town, either driven by a chauffeur or as a rental.

The minimum rental period for a Mercedes Benz Residence apartment is 28 days, with apartments starting at £279 — about $302 in U.S. money — per night.

