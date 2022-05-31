How Much It Costs To Stay Aboard the 5 Most Luxurious Cruise Liners

Shutterstock.com

You’re thinking about setting sail and you’d like to do it in style. A destination in their own right, luxury cruise ships allow you to travel from one location to the next in seriously plush accommodations.

Of course, as with any extravagant vacation, it won’t be cheap. Here’s how much it costs to travel to the Caribbean and Central America aboard the five most luxurious cruise liners — along with a look at the rates for two more mainstream options.

5 Most Luxurious Cruise Liners

Check out these glamorous cruise liners:

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Price: $11,500+

A brand synonymous with luxury, it’s not surprising that the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection offers seriously lavish voyages. However, your all-inclusive cruise fare offers many lavish amenities, including oceanview accommodations, onboard gratuities, access to a personal concierge, multiple dining venues, 24-hour in-suite dining, beverages in-suite and throughout the yacht, onboard entertainment and access to nonmotorized watersports while at anchor.

For a price example, a 12-night trip from San Jose (Puerto Caldera), Costa Rica, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, departing on Jan. 28, 2023, starts at $11,500 for the Terrace Suites, based on double occupancy. Additionally, passengers pay another $1,062 per person for taxes, fees and port expenses.

However, rates rise substantially according to room type. The Terrace Suites are the default room type, but several upgrades are available, including the View Suites, with prices starting at $30,100 per person.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Price: $8,299+

An unforgettable trip, Regent Seven Seas Cruises handles every detail from start to finish. Your rate covers pretty much every expense you could incur, such as roundtrip air — fares are subject to price increases — with transfers between airport and ship, unlimited shore excursions, unlimited beverages, open bars and lounges — with in-suite mini-bar replenished daily — prepaid gratuities and specialty restaurants.

A sample trip includes a 14-night trip from New York City to Miami, departing on Oct. 23, 2022 — featuring stops in Bermuda, St. Lucia, Grenada, Bonaire, Curacao, Aruba and Jamaica — with rates starting at $8,299 per person for a Deluxe Window Suite. However, prices increase according to room type, rising to $19,299 per person for a Master Suite.

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Price: $6,399+

An all-inclusive trip where you don’t have to lift a finger, Atlas Ocean Voyages creates a truly luxurious experience. Your trip fare includes countless perks, such as globally-inspired gourmet cuisine from five onboard dining options, unlimited premium alcohol, personalized in-room bar service, prepaid gratuities and several types of medical and travel insurance.

To get a better idea of pricing, a 12-night roundtrip Panama voyage — setting sail on April 28, 2023 — starts at $6,399 per person for a Veranda room. The rate rises incrementally by room type, maxing out at $9,299 for a Navigator Suite.

Silversea

Price: $7,100+

The ultimate in luxurious ease, Silversea provides door-to-door service for your trip. Specifically, your fare includes private executive transfers, economy class flights, airport transfers, food and beverages, butler service and shore excursions.

A sample trip includes an 11-day roundtrip adventure from Fort Lauderdale, Florida — embarking on Dec. 16, 2022 — taking you to seven different ports — including San Juan, St. Kitts and St. Thomas. The base rate of $7,100 per person includes accommodations in a Vista Suite but can rise up to $8,400 per person for a Deluxe Veranda Suite and beyond.

Seabourn

Price: $7,999+

Enjoy extravagance on the ocean aboard a Seabourn cruise. Your fare includes every indulgence needed to kick back and relax, such as fine dining, tropical beverages, a dedicated relaxation retreat area and even chilled caviar and champagne service on the beach.

To get a closer look at pricing, a 14-day Caribbean cruise — embarking on Jan. 7, 2023 — roundtrip from Bridgetown, Barbados — featuring a variety of stops, including St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda and Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — starts at $7,999 per person for a Veranda Suite. Rates rise by room type, topping out at $17,999+ per person for an Owners Suite and above.

2 More Affordable Options

Here are a couple options that cost less if you’re looking to save a bit:

Norwegian Cruise Line

Price: $599+

A more reasonable option for many, Norwegian Cruise Line offers travelers several complimentary perks, including open bar, specialty dining, excursions and even a free extra guest.

As for pricing, a 10-day cruise from New York City to Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian’s private island in the Bahamas starts at $599 per person — with a Sept. 12, 2022, departure date — for an inside room. However, guests can pay up to $3,799 per person for the most lavish room type, The Haven.

Carnival

Price: $1,129+ per person

Another more mainstream option, Carnival gives travelers plenty of bang for their buck. Many perks are included with the price of a ticket, such as onboard activities — i.e., a comedy club, an adults-only retreat and a waterpark — and several dining options.

This particular cruise sets sail on Nov. 5, 2022, in Baltimore for a 14-day roundtrip adventure through the Southern Caribbean — some of the stops include St. Thomas, St. Maarten and Aruba. Rates start at $1,129 per person for an interior room, rising up to $4,019 for a suite.

Please note photo is for representational purposes only and does not reflect the cruise lines mentioned.

