How Much Of CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

CUI Global is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$37m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CUI.

Check out our latest analysis for CUI Global

NasdaqCM:CUI Ownership Summary January 4th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CUI Global?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

CUI Global already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 54% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of CUI Global, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:CUI Income Statement Export January 4th 19 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in CUI Global. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of CUI Global

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.