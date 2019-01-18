How Much Of CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

CVD Equipment is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$25m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about CVV.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CVD Equipment?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 21% of CVD Equipment. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at CVD Equipment’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in CVD Equipment. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of CVD Equipment

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.