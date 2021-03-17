How Much Debt Americans Have at Every Age

Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Borrowing increases buying power. Without credit and loans, the vast majority of Americans would not be able to buy a home, a car or even a major appliance like a refrigerator or washing machine. The tradeoff for that purchasing power, however, is debt—and debt is a fact of life for most families in the United States.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, America holds a combined $4.13 trillion in personal debt, with more than two-thirds of that going to non-housing debt and the rest being owed to mortgage lenders.

Your age, however, often has a lot to do with what you owe and to whom. Using data from Experian’s 2019 Consumer Debt Study, GOBankingRates examined how much debt average American consumers have at every age. The results are ranked from youngest to oldest and include data on credit card debt, mortgage debt, auto loans, student loans, personal loans and HELOCs. It also lists the U.S. average in each category for context.

Last updated: March 17, 2021

Generation Z (18-23)

Average debt 2019: $9,593

2015-2019 % change in debt: 22%

Average credit card balance: $2,230

Average mortgage balance: $142,600

Average auto loan balance: $14,272

Average personal loan balance: $4,526

Average student loan balance: $12,495

Average HELOC balance: $32,854

Millennials (24-39)

Average debt 2019: $78,396

2015-2019 % change in debt: 58%

Average credit card balance: $4,889

Average mortgage balance: $224,500

Average auto loan balance: $18,201

Average personal loan balance: $11,819

Average student loan balance: $34,795

Average HELOC balance: $41,239

Generation X (40-55)

Average debt 2019: $135,841

2015-2019 % change in debt: 10%

Average credit card balance: $8,215

Average mortgage balance: $238,344

Average auto loan balance: $21,570

Average personal loan balance: $17,175

Average student loan balance: $39,981

Average HELOC balance: $49,221

Baby Boomers (56-74)

Average debt 2019: $96,984

2015-2019 % change in debt: -7.5%

Average credit card balance: $6,949

Average mortgage balance: $175,865

Average auto loan balance: $18,759

Average personal loan balance: $19,253

Average student loan balance: $34,957

Average HELOC balance: $45,006

Silent Generation (75+)

Average debt 2019: $40,925

2015-2019 % change in debt: -7.7%

Average credit card balance: $3,715

Average mortgage balance: $132,025

Average auto loan balance: $14,498

Average personal loan balance: $17,067

Average student loan balance: $25,332

Average HELOC balance: $38,767

United States Averages

Average debt 2019: $90,460

2015-2019 % change in debt: N/A

Average credit card balance: $6,194

Average mortgage balance: $203,296

Average auto loan balance: $19,231

Average personal loan balance: $16,259

Average student loan balance: $35,620

Average HELOC balance: $45,191

Methodology: GOBankingRates used data from Experian’s 2019 Consumer Debt Study to find how much debt Americans have at every age. Experian’s data breaks down debt along generational lines with age ranges as follows: Gen Z 18-23, millennials 24-39, Gen X 40-55, baby boomers 56-74, and the silent generation 75-plus. For each generation, GOBankingRates found (1) the average total debt balance, (2) the percent change in average total debt balance from 2015-2019, (3) the average credit card balance, (4) the average mortgage balance, (5) the average auto loan balance, (6) the average personal loan balance, (7) the average student loan balance and (8) the average home equity line of credit (HELOC) balance from Experian.

