Much to be decided as hate crimes trial looms in federal court

Feb. 2—While much is in limbo regarding the federal hate crimes trial against three White men convicted of murder in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man, the proceedings remain on track for Monday with jury selection in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.

Tentatively, Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and 52-year-old William Roddy Bryan will stand trial for charges that include interference of rights, attempted kidnapping and firearms violence. The three were convicted Nov. 24. 2021, in Superior Court of murder in the shooting death of the unarmed Ahmaud Arbery on a public street in Satilla Shores on Feb. 23, 2020.

Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery with a 12-gauge shotgun, and his father were sentenced Jan. 7 to life in prison without parole. Bryan, who joined the chase after seeing Arbery run past his home with the McMichaels in pursuit, received life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Two surprising developments unfolded Monday that could potentially change the scope of what could be a volatile and racially charged trial.

Defense attorneys for the McMichaels said their clients intend to plead guilty in accordance with a deal reached over the weekend with prosecuting attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice.

The plea deal would have allowed Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael to serve 30 years in federal prison before being sent to Georgia's state prison system to serve out their life sentences.

Travis McMichael pleaded guilty that afternoon, conceding that racist motives dictated his actions in killing Arbery.

But after hearing objections from Arbery's parents, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood announced she would not accept the terms of the guilty plea. Wood said she was not comfortable with accepting the 30-year sentence without further information.

"I can't say that 360 months is the right sentence," Wood said.

In light of the judge's decision with his son, Gregory McMichael and his court appointed attorney withdrew the guilty plea he was scheduled to make Monday.

Travis McMichael has an opportunity to rescind his guilty plea. Wood gave the two men and their attorneys until Friday to decide if they want to proceed with guilty pleas or withdraw and go to trial Monday.

It is still possible an agreement could be reached on a plea deal that is acceptable to all.

Bryan and his court-appointed attorney are set to stand trial as scheduled Monday.

During a preliminary hearing attended Monday by all three defendants and their attorneys, Wood indicated the federal trial could be a long one.

The state trial began in mid October at the Glynn County Courthouse and lasted six weeks, including a nearly 2 1/2-week jury selection process.

Wood said it could be a painstaking process to seat a federal jury, for which the pool of potential jurors will include all 43 counties in the Southern District of Georgia.

Wood said she hopes to process up to 50 potential jurors on the first day — 25 in a morning session and 25 in the afternoon. The process will continue until a jury of 12 and four alternates is reached.

Wood said "given the length of the trial," she was excluding as hardships summoned jurors who are college students or those who lack dependable transportation.

"We're likely to have a marathon rather than a sprint," Wood said, referring to the trial. "It's important we get a fair jury."

To accommodate COVID-19 social distancing protocols, an auxiliary jury box will be constructed on the opposite side of the permanent jury box in Courtroom No. 1, Wood said.

"Some jurors will be on the left and some jurors will be on the right," she said. "I will probably ask jurors to wear a mask."

Although masks were not required in the courtroom gallery Monday, most in attendance wore one. Seating on the benches was marked with tape to establish space between spectators.

Wood said she will set up a "closed circuit" television screen in Courtroom No. 2 to accommodate public overflow.

While the state trial was tinged with racial overtones that spilled into daily public demonstrations on the grounds outside the courthouse, attorneys with the Cobb County District Attorney's Office largely avoided race as a driving issue in successfully prosecuting the case. With a case centered on hate crimes, race figures to play prominently in the federal trial.

During testimony at Monday's plea hearing, FBI lead investigator Skyler Barnes referenced text messages and other social media from Travis McMichael in which he used derogatory terms to describe Blacks, including the "N" word. The testimony also referenced instances of McMichael expressing negative views about Blacks and "expressing a desire to have crimes committed against African Americans," Barnes said.

Bryan told Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents that Travis McMichael uttered a vulgar expletive and the "N" word after Arbery collapsed to the street with two fatal gunshot wounds.

Wood ordered all evidence sealed until the jury is selected.

"It will take as long as it takes to get a fair trial," Wood said.