How Much Did 361 Degrees International Limited's (HKG:1361) CEO Pocket Last Year?

Wuhao Ding has been the CEO of 361 Degrees International Limited (HKG:1361) since 2008. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Wuhao Ding's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that 361 Degrees International Limited is worth HK$2.5b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CN¥1.4m for the year to December 2019. We note that's an increase of 11% above last year. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth CN¥1.3m. We examined companies with market caps from CN¥1.4b to CN¥5.6b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was CN¥2.6m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. On an industry level, roughly 87% of total compensation represents salary and 13% is other remuneration. 361 Degrees International pays a high salary, concentrating more on this aspect of compensation in comparison to non-salary pay.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at 361 Degrees International, below.

Is 361 Degrees International Limited Growing?

361 Degrees International Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 6.8% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 8.6%.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has 361 Degrees International Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 50% over three years, some 361 Degrees International Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

It appears that 361 Degrees International Limited remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Shareholders should note that compensation for Wuhao Ding is under the median of a group of similar sized companies. But then, EPS growth is lacking and so are the returns to shareholders. This contrasts with the growth in CEO remuneration, albeit off a reasonably low base. Considering all these factors, we'd stop short of saying the CEO pay is too high, but we don't think shareholders would want to see a pay rise before business performance improves. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 1 warning sign for 361 Degrees International that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.