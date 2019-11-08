How Much Did adesso AG's (ETR:ADN1) CEO Pocket Last Year?

Michael Kenfenheuer has been the CEO of adesso AG (ETR:ADN1) since 2011. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Michael Kenfenheuer's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that adesso AG is worth €301m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as €739k for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €242k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We examined companies with market caps from €181m to €724m, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was €729k.

That means Michael Kenfenheuer receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at adesso has changed over time.

Is adesso AG Growing?

Over the last three years adesso AG has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 9.6% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 17% over last year.

I would argue that the modest growth in revenue is a notable positive. And, while modest, the earnings per share growth is noticeable. So while we'd stop just short of calling this a top performer, but we think it is well worth watching. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has adesso AG Been A Good Investment?

adesso AG has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 22% over three years. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

Michael Kenfenheuer is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company isn't showing particularly great growth, and shareholder turns haven't been particularly inspiring in the last few years. While the CEO may not be underpaid, we don't think the pay is too generous either. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at adesso.

