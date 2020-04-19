How Much Did ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.'s (TSE:ATA) CEO Pocket Last Year?

Andrew Hider has been the CEO of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) since 2017. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Andrew Hider's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a market cap of CA$1.7b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CA$5.1m for the year to March 2019. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CA$844k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from CA$1.4b to CA$4.5b, and the median CEO total compensation was CA$3.3m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where ATS Automation Tooling Systems stands. On a sector level, around 71% of total compensation represents salary and 29% is other remuneration. Non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of the remuneration pie for ATS Automation Tooling Systems, in sharp contrast to the overall sector.

It would therefore appear that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. pays Andrew Hider more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at ATS Automation Tooling Systems has changed from year to year.

Is ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Growing?

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 30% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 16%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 46%, over three years, would leave most ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 1 warning sign for ATS Automation Tooling Systems that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.