How Much Did Biocartis Group NV's (EBR:BCART) CEO Pocket Last Year?

In 2017, Herman Verrelst was appointed CEO of Biocartis Group NV (EBR:BCART). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for Biocartis Group

How Does Herman Verrelst's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Biocartis Group NV is worth €226m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as €510k for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €375k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €92m to €368m, we found the median CEO total compensation was €435k.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Biocartis Group stands. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 64% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 36% of the pie. Our data reveals that Biocartis Group allocates salary in line with the wider market.

So Herman Verrelst receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Biocartis Group has changed over time.

ENXTBR:BCART CEO Compensation April 21st 2020 More

Is Biocartis Group NV Growing?

Over the last three years Biocartis Group NV has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 2.2% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 32%.

It's great to see that revenue growth is strong. With that in mind, the modestly improving EPS seems positive. I wouldn't say this is necessarily top notch growth, but it is certainly promising. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Biocartis Group NV Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 61% over three years, some Biocartis Group NV shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Herman Verrelst is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We would like to see somewhat stronger per share growth. And shareholder returns have been disappointing over the last three years. So many would argue that the CEO is certainly not underpaid. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Biocartis Group that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.