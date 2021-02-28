How Much Did Bloomsbury Publishing's (LON:BMY) CEO Pocket Last Year?

The CEO of Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) is John Newton, and this article examines the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also evaluate the appropriateness of CEO compensation when taking into account the earnings and shareholder returns of the company.

Comparing Bloomsbury Publishing plc's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Bloomsbury Publishing plc has a market capitalization of UK£218m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£1.3m for the year to February 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 31% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£455k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from UK£144m to UK£574m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was UK£901k. Hence, we can conclude that John Newton is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, John Newton holds UK£3.2m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary UK£455k UK£444k 36% Other UK£795k UK£507k 64% Total Compensation UK£1.3m UK£951k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 44% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 56% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Bloomsbury Publishing allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Bloomsbury Publishing plc's Growth

Bloomsbury Publishing plc's earnings per share (EPS) grew 10% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 6.9%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Bloomsbury Publishing plc Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 77%, over three years, would leave most Bloomsbury Publishing plc shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

As we noted earlier, Bloomsbury Publishing pays its CEO higher than the norm for similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. However, Bloomsbury Publishing has produced strong EPS growth and shareholder returns over the last three years. As a result of the excellent all-round performance of the company, we believe CEO compensation is fair. The pleasing shareholder returns are the cherry on top. We wouldn't be wrong in saying that shareholders feel that John's performance creates value for the company.

