How Much Did BYD Company Limited's (HKG:1211) CEO Pocket Last Year?

The CEO of BYD Company Limited (HKG:1211) is Chuan-Fu Wang. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at other big companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Chuan-Fu Wang's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that BYD Company Limited has a market cap of HK$157b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CN¥5.7m for the year to December 2018. Notably, the salary of CN¥5.6m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations over CN¥57b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be CN¥6.2m. Once you start looking at very large companies, you need to take a broader range, because there simply aren't that many of them.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of BYD. On a sector level, around 54% of total compensation represents salary and 46% is other remuneration. BYD pays a high salary, concentrating more on this aspect of compensation in comparison to non-salary pay.

That means Chuan-Fu Wang receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a large company. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at BYD has changed from year to year.

Is BYD Company Limited Growing?

Over the last three years BYD Company Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 25% per year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 1.8%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has BYD Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 8.1% over three years, many shareholders in BYD Company Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Chuan-Fu Wang is paid around the same as most CEOs of large companies.

The company isn't growing EPS, and shareholder returns have been disappointing. Few would argue that it's wise for the company to pay any more, before returns improve. Taking a breather from CEO compensation, we've spotted 4 warning signs for BYD (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

