How Much Did Cementir Holding N.V.'s (BIT:CEM) CEO Pocket Last Year?

The CEO of Cementir Holding N.V. (BIT:CEM) is Francesco Caltagirone. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Francesco Caltagirone's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Cementir Holding N.V. has a market capitalization of €824m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth €5.0m over the year to December 2019. That's a fairly small increase of 5.7% on year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €1.9m. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €367m to €1.5b, we found the median CEO total compensation was €829k.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Cementir Holding stands. On an industry level, roughly 39% of total compensation represents salary and 61% is other remuneration. Cementir Holding does not set aside a larger portion of remuneration in the form of salary, maintaining the same rate as the wider market.

Thus we can conclude that Francesco Caltagirone receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Cementir Holding N.V.. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Cementir Holding, below.

Is Cementir Holding N.V. Growing?

Over the last three years Cementir Holding N.V. has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 2.3% per year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 1.5%.

In the last three years the company has failed to grow earnings per share. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Cementir Holding N.V. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 4.8% over three years, Cementir Holding N.V. has done okay by shareholders. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Cementir Holding N.V., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us. And while shareholder returns have been respectable, they have hardly been superb. So you may want to delve deeper, because we don't think the CEO pay is too low. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Cementir Holding that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.