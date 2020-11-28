How Much Did Centaur Media's(LON:CAU) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Five Years?

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 36% in the last quarter. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. After all, the share price is down 54% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

Given that Centaur Media didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years Centaur Media saw its revenue shrink by 8.8% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 9% (annualized) in the same time period. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and don't grow revenues. You might be better off spending your money on a leisure activity. You'd want to research this company pretty thoroughly before buying, it looks a bit too risky for us.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Centaur Media's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Centaur Media's TSR of was a loss of 38% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 6.5% in the twelve months, Centaur Media shareholders did even worse, losing 19%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Centaur Media you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

